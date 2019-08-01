Lake Ontario Crossing More Info

Prefer to paddle on fresh water? Get the open water experience without the salt (or the sharks) with the Lake Ontario Crossing. A 32-mile race stretching from Port Dalhouise, Ontario to Toronto, it’s open to solo paddlers as well as teams of two and three for relays. You’ll face variable conditions along the route, with everything from flat calm to four-foot swells possible during the race. Just note: You’ll need to have your own escort boat.

Date: August 17-18

Location: Toronto, Canada