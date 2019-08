Na Pali Race More Info

Now in its tenth year, the Na Pali Race puts competitors on SUPs and other watercraft head-to-head on a 17-mile course along Kauai’s stunning Na Pali coast, which is marked by massive canyons, towering cliffs, and sandy beaches. If you’re up for an even bigger challenge, try out the 25-mile “long course,” a new addition for this year.

Date: August 10

Location: Kauai, Hawaii