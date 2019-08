Rugged Maniac More Info

Another OCR series, each Rugged Maniac event features at least 25 different obstacles stuffed into a three-mile course, so there will be plenty to keep you busy. From pole climbs and monkey bars to fire jumps and an obstacle simply titled “Claustrophobia,” you’re sure to get a physical and a mental workout by the time you hit the finish line.

Date: Several dates in August

Location: Several locations throughout United States