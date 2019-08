Strong Viking Water Edition More Info

This brutal OCR event is an homage to the Vikings, and you’ll need the strength of Thor to power through all the obstacles you’ll face. Choose from a 7K, 13K, 19K, or 42K (if you’re really a glutton for punishment), and get ready to tackle Nordic-themed challenges like the Fjord Drop and Storm the Castle.

Date: August 31-September 1

Location: Provinciaal Domein Puyenbroeck, Belgium