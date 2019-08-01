Sydney Tower Stair Challenge More Info

Because running on level ground is boring, right? If gaining some vertical is more your thing (or you just need a quad workout you’ll never forget), book a flight to Syndey for the Tower Stair Challenge. Some of the best stair climbers from across the world gather here to tackle the tower’s 1,504 steps and 309-meter vertical, and it’s for a good cause, too: The event raises money for a charity that helps children with autism.

Date: August 25

Location: Sydney, Australia