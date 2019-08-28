This race is a truly wild one. Participants head to Peru and are provided with a monkey bike—essentially a mini motorcycle—to traverse winding and treacherous roads from the Peruvian Amazon up into the Andes mountains. There’s no set route, and racers must make it from the start to the finish line completely unsupported. “We give you a start line, a finish line, some training and more or less enough time to reach said finish line,” the website reads. “The rest is up to you.” Good luck.

When: September 6-15

Where: Atalaya to Ayacucho, Peru