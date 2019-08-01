Tromsø Skyrace More Info

Founded by accomplished trail runners Kilian Jornet and Emelie Forsberg in 2014, the Tromsø Skyrace takes place on the rugged mountains of northern Norway, above the Arctic Circle. There are three different events, ranging from a laid-back 15-kilometer race to an experts-only 57-kilometer scramble that will put runners to the test on a mix of gnarly mountain terrain. For a taste of just how wild this event will be, check out Jornet’s skyrunning videos on Instagram.

Date: August 3

Location: Tromsø, Norway