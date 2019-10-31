8. 65 Roses Climb at the Rose Bowl More Info

Most people head to the Rose Bowl to watch football, but you’re different: You want to put your legs to the test and climb some stairs. The 65 Roses course will send you up 1,000 steps. Or you can take on the Extreme course, which includes 3,000 steps. Just make sure you have plenty of ice on hand to ease your quads afterward.

Where: Pasadena, California

When: November 23

