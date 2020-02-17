Most people go to Bermuda to sit on the beach—but not you. The Bermuda Triple Challenge is a great way to experience the island’s beauty and also push your limits. The three-day obstacle race includes an urban course through the historic town of St. George, a 10K run along pink sand beaches, and a 5K “obstacle assualt” in the old Royal Naval Dockyards. Now that’s how you earn your piña colada.

Where: St. George, Bermuda

When: March 13-15

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!