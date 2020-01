Big Bend Ultra More Info

Part of the Overland West Trail Series, the Big Bend Ultra takes place in Big Bend Ranch State Park, which is adjacent to Big Bend National Park. Runners can choose between a 30K or 50K route set among the dramatic ridges and canyons of this impressive reserve along the Rio Grande.

Where: Presidio, Texas

When: Jan. 19

