Blue Ridge Ultra More Info

At the Blue Ridge Ultra, explore miles of winding trails and fire roads in Chattahoochee National Forest, just as the leaves begin to change. Sign up for the 15K, 30K, or 50K and get ready to tackle over 6,000 feet of elevation change while never setting foot on the same trail twice. After the finish, every finisher gets two free beers and dinner, too.

When: October 12

Where: Blue Ridge, Georgia