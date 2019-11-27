Bold St. Nick’s Fat Bike Race More Info

North Dakota in the winter? Yes, it’s cold, but it’s a great place to be if you like to have snow under your tires. Check out this Christmas-themed event, which features a five-mile course of mixed pavement and singletrack in the North Dakota badlands. Racers can opt for the “Nice List” (a one-hour jaunt around the course) or get some extra punishment on the “Naughty List” and ride for four hours.

When: Dec. 14

Where: Medora, North Dakota

