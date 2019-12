Love a good, speedy trail race? This one’s for you. Billed as “the fastest trail race in the U.S.,” the Brazos Bend 100 offers everything from a half marathon up to a 100-miler, with courses snaking through a 4,000-acre state park outside of Houston. Just keep an eye out for alligators.

When: Dec. 7-8

Where: Needville, Texas

