Cappadocia Ultra Trail

Part of the Ultra Trail World Tour, this race is sure to attract some very accomplished runners, and the scenery promises to be stunning. Set among the hilly region of Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the courses (there are three distances to choose from) offer challenging terrain and unforgettable views of the area’s unique rock formations.

When: October 19

Where: Cappadocia, Turkey