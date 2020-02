Time to dust off your paddle and head down to Dana Point, California for this race, which has been going strong for over three decades. Whether you pilot a SUP, canoe, paddleboard, or surf ski, there’s an event for you here—and you’ll get the chance to experience one of the most picturesque spots on the famed Orange County coastline.

Where: Dana Point, California

When: March 21

