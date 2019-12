You have to really love riding your bike for this race, because in order to finish, you’ll have to pedal from sunrise to sunset. Although that sounds daunting, the course is a “beginner-friendly,” mostly singletrack loop with less than 1,000 feet of elevataion gain. It’s also open to single-speed bikes, if you’re a glutton for punishment.

When: Dec. 14

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!