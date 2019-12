For experienced runners only: Whether you opt for the 100-mile or the 100-kilometer race, the Devil Dog Ultras will put you to the test. Although the courses don’t have any massive hills, the distance alone—mostly on singletrack through Virginia’s Prince William Forest Park—makes this a truly grueling trail event.

When: Dec. 7-8

Where: Triangle, Virginia

