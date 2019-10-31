If you thought Texas was all flat farmland, this race will set you straight: Billed as “a true Texas mountain race,” this trail-running event takes place in the rugged Franklin Mountains State Park in El Paso, and it includes everything from a very doable 5K to a 50K race with 8,000 feet of elevation gain. If you opt for one of the longer races, expect challenging, technical climbs—and some incredible views of the desert scenery.
Where: El Paso, Texas
When: November 8-10
