Glacier Breaker

Looking to try out your paddling skills in some whitewater? The Glacier Breaker is a great way to get started. This beginner-friendly paddle race series features slalom and downriver events on Class II and III rapids on a scenic stretch of the Nantahala River in far western North Carolina.

Where: Bryson City, North Carolina

When: Feb. 29-March 1

