GluGlu Race

It has a weird name, but the location is hard to beat: This race takes place on a reservoir below the stunning Andalusian town of Zahara de la Sierra. Sign up for the 14-kilometer race on Saturday or stick around for the shorter 7-kilometer time trial on Sunday. It’s not often you get the chance to explore the arid mountains and hills of southern Spain by paddlecraft, so don’t miss out.

Where: Zahara de la Sierra, Spain

When: Feb. 14

