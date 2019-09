Great Fjord Swim More Info

Most visitors to Ireland are happy to view the water from land—but not you. You want to dive right in, right? The Great Fjord Swim, which takes place in the picturesque Killary Fjord on the rugged western coast of Ireland, is the perfect chance to do it. With three swims on offer (750 meters, 2 kilometers, and 3.9 kilometers), there’s a challenge here for every swimmer.

When: October 12

Where: Killary Fjord, Ireland