Herne Bay to Watchman Island Swim

New Zealand is known as a prime off-the-grid adventure destination, but this race offers an adrenaline-pumping challenge right in Auckland, the country’s largest city. Swimmers will battle it out on a 2.2-kilometer course that loops around a small island in Auckland Harbor, right next to the soaring Auckland Harbor Bridge.

When: October 20

Where: Auckland, New Zealand