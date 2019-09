Hootenanny 100K More Info

Calling all trail runners in search of some serious climbing: The Hootenanny 100K, billed as Montana’s only 100-kilometer trail run, will see you ascending 12,000 vertical feet on a network of private trails overlooking the scenic Bitterroot Valley. Race weekend is the only time these trails are open to the public. This year, the organizers are offering relay options as well.

When: October 6

Where: Lolo, Montana