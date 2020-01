With events ranging from a 500-meter sprint to a 3.3-kilometer race around a fountain in the middle of Oriental Bay (as well as races for kids), there’s something for every swimmer at this open water event in Wellington. And since you’re already in the country, consider sticking around for an adventure on New Zealand’s South Island, too.

Where: Wellington, New Zealand

When: Jan. 26

