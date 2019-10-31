3. International Marathon of the Gorges de l’Ardèche More Info

If you’ve never heard of the Gorges de l’Ardèche, think of it as the European Grand Canyon. This 27-kilometer SUP race is your chance to experience the jaw-dropping cliffs, canyons, and rock formations along the Ardèche River in southeastern France. Grab your board and get stoked to paddle your way through one of the most unique landscapes on the continent.

Where: Vallon Pont d’Arc, France

When: November 9

