Known as the “Duel in the Desert,” this off-road race has heats for all kinds of vehicles, including Jeeps and UTVs, and is open to pros and amateurs alike. If you’re looking for a little bit of Baja without heading down to Mexico, this is your event: 17-miles of desert dirt and plenty of fierce competition.

Where: Laughlin, Nevada

When: Feb. 20-23

