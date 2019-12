If you can handle traveling 13.5 miles on a paddlecraft, consider this experts-only race in San Francisco Bay. Starting from the base of the Golden Gate Bridge, you’ll paddle north up to the picturesque town of Sausalito while nabbing incredible views of the bay, the Marin Headlands, and the city of San Francisco along the way.

When: Dec. 14

Where: Sausalito, California

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!