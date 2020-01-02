Maratona di Ragusa More Info

Your typical trip to Italy usually involves a lot of wine sipping, pasta sampling, and maybe a dip in the Adriatic—not exactly the kind of stuff that gets your heart pumping. Mix things up with this marathon in Sicily. The course winds from the historic city of Ragusa into the rolling countryside and passes UNESCO World Heritage sites along the way, so you’ll get great views and great competition.

Where: Ragusa, Italy

When: Jan. 26

