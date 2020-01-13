Moose on the Loose Get It

Now in its fourth year, the Moose on the Loose race is a wintry triathlon that gives you a chance to stretch your legs in a stunning corner of northeastern Idaho. Sign up for the full tri to snow shoe, fat bike, and cross-country ski, or opt for the duathlon if you’d rather not bike. Either way, you’ll get to explore 24 miles of groomed trails in a sprawling state park.

Where: Island Park, Idaho

When: Feb. 1

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!