This is a swim event unlike any other. Now in its fifth edition, the Morocco Swim Trek includes four different races stacked end-to-end. The finish line of one day’s event becomes the starting line of the next day’s race. Participants will traverse courses along the rugged desert coast of Morocco and rack up 30 kilometers of open water swimming over four days. Sounds easy, right?

Where: Dakhla, Morocco

When: November 26-December 1

