Nevis to St. Kitts Cross-Channel Swim More Info

If you like to mix your tropical vacation with feats of strength, you can’t go wrong with this event. The Cross-Channel Swim, which is celebrating its 20th year this year, takes place in The Narrows—the body of water that separates the Caribbean islands of Nevis and St. Kitts. The 2.5-mile open water course should offer a worthy challenge for experienced swimmers (there’s special heat for novices, too).

Where: Oualie Beach, Nevis

When: March 29

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!