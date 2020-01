Newport Pool to Peak Ocean Swims More Info

Need to escape winter? The water’s warm Down Under. Dive in with this open water racing series, which features two-kilometer, 800-meter, and 400-meter races. All the events are held at Newport Beach, where shifting currents and swells should provide a good challenge for any swimmer.

Where: Newport, Australia

When: Jan. 5

