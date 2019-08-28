Paddle Trophy Corsica More Info

Open to pro and amateur paddlers alike, this event is a full weekend of racing. But you can also opt for more laid-back events on the waters around the gorgeous Mediterranean island of Corsica. For instance, you can sign up for just the racing, or opt for an all-inclusive package that includes a ferry ride to Corsica plus hotel accommodations. Just know being fast isn’t the only way to win: The paddler who pulls the most plastic trash out of the water also gets a prize.

When: October 11-15

Where: Corsica, France