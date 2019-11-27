The water’s getting chilly in the Northern Hemisphere, but the temps are perfect this time of year Down Under. Head to scenic Point Leo, a surf spot outside of Melbourne, for a little vitamin D and some competition in the water. There’s a beginners 400-meter swim and a 2.5-kilometer race for more accomplished swimmers, as well as 4K beach run if you prefer to stay on land.

When: Dec. 26

Where: Point Leo, Australia

