They don’t call it the world’s toughest half-marathon for nothing. The Point to Pinnacle course runs from the water’s edge in Hobart all the way up to the summit of Mount Wellington, overlooking the harbor. With over 4,100 feet of elevation gain, it’s no easy trek, but you’ll be rewarded along the way with expansive views (and a $2,000 prize if you finish first).
Where: Hobart, Australia
When: November 17
