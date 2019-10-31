7. R.A.P.T.O.R. Gravel Grinder More Info

Having a hard time choosing between pavement, gravel roads, and singletrack? With this bike race, you don’t have to. The R.A.P.T.O.R. includes a mix of all three surfaces and three course lengths to choose from. There’s an element of surprise, too: The official routes aren’t released until the morning before the event, so you’ll have to arrive at the start line ready for anything.

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: November 23

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!