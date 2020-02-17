Runamuck Challenge More Info

Get ready for plenty of mud with this race. Set on the grounds of a historic estate outside Dublin, the Runamuck Challenge will put you up against over 50 obstacles scattered across a mix of terrains, including forests, bogs, and open fields. Opt for a single lap of punishment with the 5.5-kilometer race, or up the ante with the 11-kilometer event to really get your fill.

Where: Coolcarrigan Estate, Ireland

When: March 7

