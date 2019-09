Santorini Experience More Info

With its gorgeous cliffside towns and idyllic beaches, Santorini usually appeals to visitors looking for some serious R&R. But the Santorini Experience offers a whole different way to explore the island—both on land and sea. Dive into the crystal-blue waters of the Aegean in the 1.5-mile swim, or choose from 5K, 10K, and 15K runs along a route connecting the island’s two iconic towns, Oia and Fira.

When: October 4-6

Where: Santorini, Greece