4. St. Croix Coral Reef Swim

The weather’s getting chilly. Doesn’t a swim in the warm waters of the Caribbean sound nice? The St. Croix Coral Reef Swim will give you your tropical fix, and a little adrenaline to boot. You can choose from a one-, two-, or five-mile race. But if you’re up for it, we recommend the five-miler: It starts on Buck Island and passes over a marine sanctuary, so you’ll get amazing views of reefs under the waves.

Where: St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

When: November 10

