Winter is fat bike season, and what better place to do it than in the mountains of Colorado’s Front Range? This 12.1-mile race will take you through a series of trails in beautiful Staunton State Park, located about an hour from downtown Denver. There’s a laid-back group ride, too, if you’d rather not race.

Where: Pine, Colorado

When: Feb. 23

