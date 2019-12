Sugar Loaf Eastern Cup Opener More Info

Head up to Maine to for a weekend of cross-country ski racing across a range of events, from a 1.3-kilometer sprint course to a 10-kilometer race around the scenic Sugarloaf resort. Added bonus: Once you cross the finish, you can stick around and explore the mountain’s 1,240 acres of downhill skiing, too.

When: Dec. 21-22

Where: Carrabassett Valley, Maine

