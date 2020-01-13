Tartu Maraton More Info

For 60 years, the Tartu Maraton has drawn generations of skiers from Estonia and beyond. It’s now part of the Worldloppet series of races, and offers two distaces to test your strength: a 63-kilometer event or a shorter 31-kilometer event. Either way, you’ll be treated to a wide, rolling course that winds through gentle hills and pine forest.

Where: Tartu, Estonia

When: Feb. 16

