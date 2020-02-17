Just reading the stats of this race is enough to turn away most athletes: 101 miles, 7,800 feet of elevation gain, at altitudes of nearly 10,000 feet. Sound like your idea of fun? Then don’t miss this incredible race in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains, where you’ll be put to the test running, skiing, or fat-biking along the Continental Divide, including portions of the famed Continental Divide Trail.
Where: Pinedale, Wyoming
When: March 13-15
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top