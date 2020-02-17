View this post on Instagram

REGISTRATION IS OPEN! Put yourself to the test with The Drift 2020 winter race series! Pick your poison: run, bike or ski the 13-, 28- or (NEW THIS YEAR!) 100-mile course in March 2020. The race is capped, so don’t wait-sign up now for early-bird pricing! Register online: www.thedrift100.com #berad #kickass 📸 @donmueller