You might already know the U.S. National Whitewater Center as a great place to go rafting and kayaking, but it’s also home to an extensive system of trails. The Whole Enchilada will set you loose on all of them, for a total of 45-50 miles of shredding through a forest reserve alongside North Carolina’s Catawba River.

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

When: Jan. 11

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!