Triple D Race More Info

The organizers describe this event as “a bit of a circus,” but that’s a good thing. Whether you choose to run or ride, you’ll face all the varying conditions of a Midwestern winter while exploring the Iowa countryside. There’s an ultramarathan, 70-mile endurance bike ride, and a “Poker Tour” where you put together your own bike route based on a list of predetermined checkpoints.

Where: Dubuque, Iowa

When: Jan. 18

