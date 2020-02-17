View this post on Instagram

How tough is this race: Our tag line is not a joke, this is a tough race. The first 20 miles of the mountain bike race are over rocky and steep terrain that requires excellent bike handling skills and upper body strength. We are not telling you this to scare you. We have first time racers that do really well on this course, you will just want to train properly and if you are spending the winter on a trainer add some upper body strength training to feel your best at this early season race.⁠ Training Camp⁠ Camp February 21-23⁠ https://www.bikereg.com/true-grit-epic-camp ⁠ ⁠ #HowsTrainingGoing #GravelRacing #TrueGritEpic⁠ #lwcoaching