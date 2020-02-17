Kick off spring mountain biking season with this impressive race series (there are several distances on offer) in southern Utah. If you’re really looking to suffer, sign up for the Extreme Grit Stage Race, where riders compete over three stages of gravel and technical singletrack set amidst stunning desert scenery. No matter what event you choose, the True Grit Epic promises to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.
Where: Santa Clara, Utah
When: March 12-14
