5. Valley of Fire Backcountry
From unforgettable desert landscapes to a range of challenging courses (everything from a fun one-mile race to a 50K ultra), this event checks a lot of boxes. It’s held in Valley of Fire State Park, just outside of Las Vegas, and it’s a great way to explore the park’s 45,000 acres of pristine trails and stunning red rock formations. Pro tip: Get there a day early and camp out for some amazing stargazing at night.
Where: Logandale, Nevada
When: November 16
