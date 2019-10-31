5. Valley of Fire Backcountry More Info

From unforgettable desert landscapes to a range of challenging courses (everything from a fun one-mile race to a 50K ultra), this event checks a lot of boxes. It’s held in Valley of Fire State Park, just outside of Las Vegas, and it’s a great way to explore the park’s 45,000 acres of pristine trails and stunning red rock formations. Pro tip: Get there a day early and camp out for some amazing stargazing at night.

Where: Logandale, Nevada

When: November 16

