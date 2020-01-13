Weeki Wachi Race More Info

Many paddle races put you out on open water, but this race outside of Tampa is something very different. You’ll navigate the tight bends and crystal clear waters of the Weeki Wachi River on one of two out-and-back courses, and likely pass by a manatee or two while you’re there. The race is open to all paddle craft, so bring what you have and get ready for a unique challenge amid scenic surroundings.

Where: Spring Hill, Florida

When: Feb. 1

