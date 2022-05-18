1. White Mountains Presidential Range, New Hampshire

Mileage: 100.6 from Glen Cliff, NH to US 2

Difficulty: Very Strenuous

Trailhead access: In Glen Cliff, NH, the trailhead is off Rt 25 with limited parking. US 2 is a few miles outside of Gorham, NH. There’s parking 3.6 miles west near Shelburne, NH, and long-term parking in the town of Gorham.

Best time to go: August and September. October has the best foliage, but it’s cold and can be icy.

Why we like it: New Hampshire’s White Mountains make this one of the most difficult section of the Appalachian Trail, as well as the most stunning. Here, the A.T. climbs through White Mountains National Forest, tagging eight summits in the 19-mile Presidential Traverse, which are all on the list of New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-footers. The crown jewel is Mt. Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern U.S.—home to the highest wind speed ever recorded (231 mph) in the Northern and Western Hemispheres—and famous for having “the worst weather in the world.” Expect Stairmaster-like climbs that will take your breath away—and views that’ll do the same. Not only are the rocky peaks dramatic, but once you’re above the treeline you’ll have a bird’s-eye view of the dense northern forest speckled with verdant lakes for at least 12 miles. Book a bed and dinner at the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Huts along the way, and you’ll have less to carry. If you decide to bail early, the AMC offers a notch-to-notch shuttle service.

