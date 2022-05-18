2. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Mileage: 103.4 miles

Difficulty rating: Moderate

Trailhead access: In the south, access the trail at Rockfish Gap road crossing at the visitor center. They allow overnight parking if you call ahead. You can also park in Waynesboro, the closest town, which has many services catering to hikers. Access the trail in the north in Front Royal, VA—another trail-friendly community.

Best time to Go: Spring through fall.

Why we like it: Hike Shenandoah National Park when the park’s open and it’s one of the most welcoming stretches of trail. Hike when it’s closed, and it’s one of the most remote. In spring, the trails here are carpeted with wildflowers—and those Blue Ridge Mountain and Shenandoah Valley views are stunning all the time. Stop into Big Meadows Lodge, and keep an eye out for black bear and white-tailed deer overnight in the park’s huts. Throughout the park, the Appalachian Trail runs parallel to Skyline Drive, and is relatively flat—making it one of the top scenic sections of the A.T. for new backpackers. Plus, there are plenty of bail points if you’ve gotten in over your head. This section also has great hiker services—“waysides” that serve up blackberry milkshakes and burgers, and mini visitor centers with gift shops, maps, and ranger stations. Shenandoah National Park is one of only three sections of the A.T. where you’ll need a backcountry permit—which are free. Get yours at one of the park’s self-registration kiosks.

